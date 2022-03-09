Manipur Election Results 2022: Date and Time, When and Where to watch – All you need to know

Manipur (Manipur) Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time, Full Schedule: The counting of votes for Manipur polls will commence at 8am tomorrow.

When, Where to Watch Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Telecast: The counting of votes for the Manipur assembly elections will be held tomorrow, March 10. The state voted in two phases with 38 seats going to the polls in the first phase and 22 in the second phase. There are 60 seats in Manipur for which 265 candidates are in the fray. Manipur is being governed by the BJP-led NDA. However, the saffron party and its allies contested the polls separately this year. The exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Manipur. Over 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the first phase and over 84 per cent in the second phase.

The key candidates in the fray are Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Heingang seat N Biren Singh, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh from the Singjamei seat and Deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from the Uripok seat.

Manipur Election Results 2022: Date and Time

The counting of votes for Manipur polls will commence at 8am tomorrow and the trends will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official site after 9am. As per the rules, counting of ballot papers will be taken up first and then EVMs will be opened.

Manipur Election Results 2022: When and Where to Watch

