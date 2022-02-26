Manipur Election 2022 Phase 1: Voting date, time, result date, key candidates, opinion polls, exit poll – All you need to know

Manipur Election 2022 Phase 1: There are over 20 lakh voters in the state including 10.49 lakh females and 9.58 lakh males.

Manipur Election 2022: The campaigning for the phase 1 polls in Manipur ended today with all political parties making their last effort to woo the voters in the northeastern state. The high-voltage campaign saw the ruling BJP slamming the opposition over its misrule during the previous government and promising an all-round development for the state in the coming five years. On the other hand, the Congress accused the BJP of poll-related violence and even approached the Election Commission to immediately intervene and take urgent action after the banned Kuki National Organisation issued a statement supporting the BJP and for threatening voters. The opposition party also slammed the ruling party for missing AFSPA in their manifesto. On the other hand, over 20 leaders from Congress, BJP and other regional parties joined the JD(U) giving it a boost ahead of the polls. There are over 20 lakh voters in the state including 10.49 lakh females and 9.58 lakh males.

Manipur Election 2022 Voting Date, Time, Result Date: The voting will take place between 7am and 6pm on February 28. Earlier the phase-1 voting was scheduled for February 27 but the date was later revised by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Manipur Election 2022 Key Candidates and Constituencies: For the 38 seats up for grab out of the total 60 in Manipur, a total of 173 candidates are in the fray including 15 women. Of the 38 seats, 29 are in valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur while nine seats are spread across Churchandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl. Of the key candidates are Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Heingang seat N Biren Singh, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh from the Singjamei seat, Deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from the Uripok seat and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh from the Nambol seat.

Manipur Election 2022 Opinion Poll, Exit Poll: The opinion polls released in January this year had predicted an edge for the BJP over Congress. As far as the exit polls are concerned, it will be released on March 7.