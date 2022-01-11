Manipur Election 2022: No clear majority for BJP or Congress, smaller parties likely to play kingmaker, predicts opinion poll

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) is expected to bag four seats while seven seats may go to others.

Manipur assembly elections 2022 will be held in two phases. The voting will take place on February 27 and March 3 while the results will be declared on March 10. The opinion polls for the 60 seats of the Manipur assembly has indicated that neither the ruling BJP nor the opposition Congress is expected to get a clear majority. Therefore, the regional parties may play kingmakers if the results are on the lines of the opinion poll.

According to the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll, the BJP and the Congress are locked in a close contest with the ruling party projected to get around 36 per cent votes while the Congress may get around 33 per cent votes. This gives the BJP a thin lead over the Congress. In terms of seats, the BJP is likely to win 25 seats while Congress may get 24 seats, setting up a tight contest. The Naga People’s Front (NPF) is expected to bag four seats while seven seats may go to others.

In the 60-member assembly, 31 is the majority mark. Of the total seats, 40 constituencies fall in the valley region while 20 come under the hill region.

Yesterday, Manipur PCC vice president and senior Congress leader Chaltonlien Amo joined the BJP. With this, he has become the sixth MLA to join the BJP in recent weeks. In the 2017 Manipur assembly elections, the BJP had won 21 seats and had formed an alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to form a government.