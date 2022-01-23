Manipur Election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

Full list of Congress Candidates 2022: The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Manipur Election Congress Candidate List 2022: The Congress has released its first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections 2022. The party has fielded former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh from the Thoubal assembly seat. Singh was the chief minister of Manipur for three consecutive terms – from 2002 to 2017. Former deputy chief minister and former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba (ST) assembly seat. Former Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh has been fielded by the party from his Khundrakpam assembly constituency.

Ratankumar Singh, who was recently appointed working president of Manipur Congress, will contest from Mayang Imphal seat. After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government and is led by N Biren Singh. The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Full list of Manipur Congress Candidates and their Constituencies

Constituency Name——————-Candidate Name



Khundrakpam————————-Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh

Heingang——————————Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh

Khetrigao——————————Mohd Amim Shah

Thongju——————————-Seram Neeken Singh

Keirao———————————Thongram Tony Meitei

Andro———————————Keisham Ningthemjao Singh

Lamlai——————————–Achoibam Deben Singh

Uripok———————————Nungleppam Mahananda Singh

Singjamei—————————-Irengbam Hemochandra Singh

Lamsang—————————–Likmabam Manibabu Singh

Konthoujam————————-Laishram Nando Singh

Patsoi———————————Km Akoijam Mirabai Devi

Lanthabal—————————-Okram Joy Singh

Naoriya Pakhanglakpa———–Soraisham Manaoton Singh

Wangoi——————————-Salam Joy Singh

Mayang Imphal——————–Dr Kh Ratankumar Singh

Nambol——————————-Nameirakpam Loken Singh

Oinam——————————–Thockchom Ithoibi Devi

Kumbi———————————Dr Khangemban Romesh Singh

Lilong———————————Syed Anwar Hussain

Thoubal——————————Okram Ibobi Singh

Wangkhem————————–Keisham Meghachandra Singh

Heirok——————————–Moirangthem Okendro

Wangjing Tentha——————-M Hemanta Singh

Khangabok————————–Surjakumar Okram

Wabgai——————————-Md Fajur Rahim

Kakching—————————–Kshetrimayum Kennedy Singh

Hiyanglam—————————Dr Huidrom Jiten Singh

Sugnoo——————————-Kangujam Ranjit Singh

Phungyar—————————-Victor Keishing

Ukhrul——————————–Alfred Kanngam S Arthur

Chingai——————————Sword Vashum

Saikul——————————–Lingkhim Haokip

Karong——————————DD Thaisii

Saitu———————————Lamtinthang Haokip

Tamei——————————-GN Kumuiteung (Dr Aku)

Nungba—————————-Gaikhangam

Henglep—————————-T. Manga Vaiphei

Saikot——————————TN Haokip

Singhat—————————-Tuankhan Kiamlo Hangzo

The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly. The results will be out on March 10.