Manipur Election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

Manipur Election Congress Candidate List 2022: The Congress has released its first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections 2022. The party has fielded former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh from the Thoubal assembly seat. Singh was the chief minister of Manipur for three consecutive terms – from 2002 to 2017. Former deputy chief minister and former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba (ST) assembly seat. Former Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh has been fielded by the party from his Khundrakpam assembly constituency.
Ratankumar Singh, who was recently appointed working president of Manipur Congress, will contest from Mayang Imphal seat. After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government and is led by N Biren Singh. The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.
Full list of Manipur Congress Candidates and their Constituencies
Constituency Name——————-Candidate Name
Khundrakpam————————-Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh
Heingang——————————Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh
Khetrigao——————————Mohd Amim Shah
Thongju——————————-Seram Neeken Singh
Keirao———————————Thongram Tony Meitei
Andro———————————Keisham Ningthemjao Singh
Lamlai——————————–Achoibam Deben Singh
Uripok———————————Nungleppam Mahananda Singh
Singjamei—————————-Irengbam Hemochandra Singh
Lamsang—————————–Likmabam Manibabu Singh
Konthoujam————————-Laishram Nando Singh
Patsoi———————————Km Akoijam Mirabai Devi
Lanthabal—————————-Okram Joy Singh
Naoriya Pakhanglakpa———–Soraisham Manaoton Singh
Wangoi——————————-Salam Joy Singh
Mayang Imphal——————–Dr Kh Ratankumar Singh
Nambol——————————-Nameirakpam Loken Singh
Oinam——————————–Thockchom Ithoibi Devi
Kumbi———————————Dr Khangemban Romesh Singh
Lilong———————————Syed Anwar Hussain
Thoubal——————————Okram Ibobi Singh
Wangkhem————————–Keisham Meghachandra Singh
Heirok——————————–Moirangthem Okendro
Wangjing Tentha——————-M Hemanta Singh
Khangabok————————–Surjakumar Okram
Wabgai——————————-Md Fajur Rahim
Kakching—————————–Kshetrimayum Kennedy Singh
Hiyanglam—————————Dr Huidrom Jiten Singh
Sugnoo——————————-Kangujam Ranjit Singh
Phungyar—————————-Victor Keishing
Ukhrul——————————–Alfred Kanngam S Arthur
Chingai——————————Sword Vashum
Saikul——————————–Lingkhim Haokip
Karong——————————DD Thaisii
Saitu———————————Lamtinthang Haokip
Tamei——————————-GN Kumuiteung (Dr Aku)
Nungba—————————-Gaikhangam
Henglep—————————-T. Manga Vaiphei
Saikot——————————TN Haokip
Singhat—————————-Tuankhan Kiamlo Hangzo
The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly. The results will be out on March 10.