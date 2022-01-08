Manipur Election 2022 Dates, Exit polls, results Full Schedule all you need to know

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Date, Time and Results: In 2017, the EC had held the Manipur assembly polls in two phases with voting taking place on March 4 and March 8. The results were announced on March 11.

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission of India will be announcing poll dates for 60 seats of the Manipur assembly at 3.30 pm today. The poll body is likely to follow its 2017 move to hold the assembly elections in two phases. However, given the COVID-19 threat, the number of voters per booth will be less, therefore, leading to an increase in the number of polling stations this time.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will end on 19 March this year. The ruling NDA in Manipur constitutes of BJP (29), NPF (5), NPP (3) and IND (1). The Congress is in the opposition.