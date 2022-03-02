Manipur Election 2022: Congress accuses BJP of taking support of banned outfit KNO to ensure voting is not free and fair

Manipur Election 2022: Jairam Ramesh alleged that both the PM and the Home Minister comes from a party that gives tickets to key figures in the drug mafia and has released the lynchpin of the drug cartel.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today launched an all-out attack against the ruling BJP ahead of the second and final phase of polling in Manipur. Terming the BJP a “master of lies”, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the saffron party is taking the help of a banned organisation to murder democracy in the northeastern state. He also accused the BJP of following a divide and rule policy.

“Prime Minister proved once again that he is the Masters of Machin-thiba-Masters of Lies….Both the prime minister and home minister made three criticisms of the Congress. First, they made the allegation that Congress increases militancy. This, coming from a home minister and a prime minister, who has taken full support from a banned and underground organisation KNO to completely murder democracy in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, out of the 38 assembly constituencies, democracy was murdered in nine. These are the people saying that Congress increases militancy. The BJP is taking full support from an underground organisation to ensure that voting is not free, fair and fearless,” alleged Ramesh.

Ramesh’s statement came in reference to a diktat issued by the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), a proscribed Manipur outfit, asking people to vote for BJP in the interest of tribals. The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur, however, said that the KNO’s call is in violation of a free and fair election process as residents of the state feel threatened by the KNO. The diktat came days after Home minister Amit Shah’s assurance that the Centre will hold peace talks with all Kuki militant organisations and resolve their differences within five years.

Soon after Shah’s statement, the KNO issued a statement saying it has decided to extend support to all BJP candidates for the Manipur elections. “Any person or organisation acting contrary to this appeal will be deemed acting against Kuki interest,” the KNO statement said, citing the BJP’s promise of a quick resolution to their issues.

Taking on the BJP, Ramesh alleged that it is not the Congress, but the ruling party that divides and rules. “Congress unites, BJP divides. Article 371(C) of the Indian Constitution says that the aspirations of the people of Manipur will be addressed. Autonomous District Councils was set up in fulfilment of Article 371(C). We know that in the last couple of years, no elections were held for the ADCs…We are for the territorial integrity and unity of Manipur. It is the BJP that has not held Elections to the ADCs,” said Ramesh.

He alleged that both the PM and the Home Minister comes from a party that gives tickets to key figures in the drug mafia and has released the lynchpin of the drug cartel.

Ramesh said that voters of Manipur will not be fooled. “The farmers of Thoubal and Kakching will vote Congress to make Manipur self-sufficient in rice production. They will vote Congress to ensure MSP for rice. They will vote for Congress to end the shortage of urea. The hills will vote Congress to ensure implementation of Article 371(C) of the Constitution. The farmers there will vote Congress to transform horticulture,” he claimed.

The second phase of polling in Manipur will be held on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.