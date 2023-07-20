Following the outrageous video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men and being sexually assaulted that went viral on Wednesday drawing massive condemnation and call for action, the Centre has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down the video, as the matter is under investigation, reported news agency ANI.

The Union government has reportedly told the social media platforms that they need to follow Indian laws, said sources.

The video, which was widely shared on social media platforms on Wednesday, showed two women from the Kuki-Zomi community, being paraded naked by a mob of men, who also sexually assaulted them. The incident took place on May 4, a day after ethnic violence broke out in the Churachandpur district, which later spread across several parts of the north-eastern state.

The video has provoked sharp reactions from across the political spectrum. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that first arrest in the case has been made and assured strict action against the perpetrators.

On Twitter, Singh wrote, “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.”

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he added.

A zero FIR was registered in the matter on May 18 in Kangpokpi district. Although the FIR mentioned charges of “abduction”, “gangrape” and murder against “unknown armed miscreants”, no arrests were made.