Manipur CM N Biren Singh says country is progressing in Modi regime

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the country has been progressing well under the BJP-led government at the Centre. “Manipur is also marching ahead as the Modi government has paid special attention to the state,” the chief minister said while speaking at a function for completion of four years of BJP-led government at the Centre here yesterday. He thanked the Centre for taking the initiative for setting up a National Sports University in Manipur.

Speaking at the function, Ksh Bhavananda, president of the BJP’s state unit, said that there was no allegation of corruption against Narendra Modi regime so far. This was the best example of transparency of Modi government. On the other hand, opposition Congress leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh alleged that the people of the country now realised that BJP had befooled them by making false promises during election campaign.

He said this while joining the nation-wide protest launched by AICC and organised here by the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) at the Congress Bhawan here. He further said that the prices of petrol and diesel were all time high with the Modi government having fleeced Rs ten lakh crore from the pockets of the people in the last four years by raising excise duty eleven times.

Former deputy chief minister Gaikhangam said that the BJP had betrayed the people of the country by making false promises as the government had failed to bring back black money from foreign countries.