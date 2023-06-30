N Biren Singh to resign? Manipur CM to meet Governor today, may put in his papers

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh may resign from his position amid continuing clashes and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, an English daily in Manipur, reported citing sources.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 1 PM and may offer his resignation during the meeting, reports said citing sources.

The development comes following a nudge from the Centre which is believed to have conveyed to Singh that he either step down or the Centre would take over the administration.

As per the report in Sangai Express, the Assembly may be placed in animated suspension following Singh’s resignation. The report, however, said there was no official confirmation of the CM’s resignation.

The development comes barely two days after Governor Uikey’s visit to New Delhi where she also met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides others and apprised them about the situation in Manipur.

Singh has lately come under intense criticism primarily for his alleged failure to stop the violence in the state. Over 100 people are believed to have died and thousands injured and displaced in the ethnic clashes that have rocked the state since early May.

The development also comes a day after two persons belonging to the Metei community were killed in a gunfight with armed forces in Manipur’s Kangkopi on Thursday following two relatively quiet weeks.