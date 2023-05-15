Manipur CM, BJP state chief meets Amit Shah

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by four of his cabinet ministers and BJP state president Sarada Devi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday, state minister and government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan Singh told PTI.

The meeting, which came days after Manipur witnessed massive violence that claimed more than 60 lives, was also attended by BJP national president J P Nadda. It took place late in the evening.

“The chief minister, four of his cabinet ministers and the state BJP unit chief met the union home minister,” Sapam Ranjan Singh said. He did not disclose what transpired in the meeting but said that the chief minister would hold a press conference on Monday morning in Imphal to brief journalists about his Delhi visit. Sources said that the chief minister and other members of the delegation were called to Delhi for the meeting.

The state ministers who were present in the meeting included Th Biswajit, Govindas Konthoujam and Th Bashantakumar and they came to Delhi in a special aircraft, sources said.