Manipur burns, EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matters, but PM hasn’t said a word: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur and the European Parliament adopting a resolution, saying he has not uttered a word on either of these.

Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either!”

“Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade,” he added.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, who has been attacking the union government over its handling of the situation in Manipur, also slammed the Centre.

Targeting the Centre, Ramesh said, “In January 1977 Richard Nelson a noted economist at Yale University published a very influential essay called The Moon and the Ghetto. It became required reading for people like me in graduate school. Nelson poses the question: why is it that a technologically dynamic America is able to land man on the moon but is unable to meaningfully address its problems at home especially in the inner cities.”

“It is a deeply thought-provoking analysis not without its relevance to us too,” the Congress leader said.

“We can go to the moon but are unable or unwilling to deal with the basic issues our people face at home. An Indian version of the Nelson essay may read, The Moon and Manipur,” Ramesh added.

On Thursday, Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution which said that intolerance towards minorities has contributed to the Manipur violence and also urged the Indian government to protect all minorities.

“MEPs [Members of the European Parliament] call on the Indian authorities to allow independent investigations to look into the violence, to tackle impunity and to lift the internet ban,” the legislators in the resolution stated.

It also said that there have been concerns about “politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism in the area”.

“The Manipur state government has also shut down internet connections and severely hindered reporting by the media, while security forces have been implicated in the recent killings, something that has further increased distrust in the authorities,” it said.

The motion for the resolution on Manipur was tabled in the European Parliament on June 11 by six parliamentary groups – the Left Group, Verts/ALE Group, S&D Group, the Renew Group, the ECR Grou and the PPE Group.

However, India hit back saying that the discussion on the Manipur violence amounts to interference in India’s internal affairs and reflects a “colonial mindset”.

Commenting on the development, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset. Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.”

Bagchi added that the European Parliament “would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues”.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between Kukis and majority Meitei communities since May 3, which has claimed the lives of 140 people, and over 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.