Manipur Blast: 2 BSF jawans killed in IED blast on Dimapur-Imphal highway

Manipur Blast: In a tragic incident this Wednesday afternoon, two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an IED blast outside their camp near BSF sector headquarters Koirengi campus in Manipur today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 4:26 PM
In a tragic incident this Wednesday afternoon, two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an IED blast outside their camp near BSF sector headquarters Koirengi campus in Manipur today. As per a senior official, the blast was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) that occurred at about 2 pm, when the BSF men were deployed just outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp, on the Dimapur-Imphal highway. The two jawans, both of constable rank, received splinter injuries in the blast and later succumbed. The IED was suspected to have been planted by insurgents active in the area.

