Manipur crisis: BJP claims breakthrough after 4 NPP MLAs meet JP Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi

Manipur Politics Crisis: In a huge relief for the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Manipur, the four NPP MLAs have agreed to continue their support to the Biren Singh government that was on a sticky wicket after nine members of the ruling coalition including four ministers resigned.

BJP troubleshooter in the northeast and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that the NPP MLAs will continue to support the BJP government in Manipur. The change of heart of the MLAs came after a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

“A NPP delegation led by Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met Honble President of BJP JP Nadda ji today in New Delhi. NPP will continue to support the BJP govt in Manipur for the development of Manipur,” Sarma tweeted.

The BJP government in Manipur is headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party. The NPP has 4 MLAs in Manipur. All four resigned just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this month. They are — Y Joykumar Singh (deputy CM), Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip (all cabinet ministers). The NPP MLAs announced that they will support the Congress to form the Secular Progressive Front government.

Besides 4 NPP MLAs, three BJP MLAs also resigned from the Assembly and party membership. The lone Trinamool Congress MLA and Independent MLA also announced to withdraw support.

The BJP then deputed Sarma and Conrad to Manipur to the rescue of Biren Singh government. The four NPP MLAs were then flown to Guwahati and Delhi. Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav also visited Imphal to hold talks with the MLAs. He later claimed that the incumbent government will complete its full term.

The NPP MLAs were believed to be upset with the BJP’s state unit leadership. Earlier in April, Yumnam Joykumar Singh was stripped of his portfolios after a controversy over rice allocation under the National Food Security Act during the lockdown. The NPP MLAs had indicated that they wanted Biren Singh to be replaced.