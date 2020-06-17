Manipur: Biren Singh-led BJP government in trouble after 3 party MLAs resign and NPP withdraws support

Three BJP MLAs resigned and joined Congress in Manipur. (Photo/ANI)

Manipur political crisis: The Bharatiya Janata Party government headed by N Biren Singh in Manipur is in trouble after sudden resignation of three party MLAs. The National People’s Party (NPP), which had four MLAs, has also pulled back its support creating further problems for the saffron party. BJP MLAs who resigned from the party on Wednesday evening have joined the Congress. The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh, news agency PTI reported.

After the latest development, the BJP-led NDA government has been reduced to 30 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh has now staked claim to form government in the northeastern state. The Congress has 24 MLAs, and with three BJP leaders jumping the ship, the grand old party’s effective strength is now 27.

In 2017 Assembly election, none of the parties managed to garner a majority. The Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 28 MLAs and BJP had won 21 seats. However, Governor Najma Heptulla had invited the BJP to form government. The party had then proved majority on the floor of the House with the support from all non-Congress MLAs.