  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Modi’s ‘Act East’ promise hands BJP a Manipur win, N Biren Singh to return as CM

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Manipur Election Vote Counting Live Updates: By winnig 32 seats, BJP retains power in Manipur

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022: CM N Biren Singh
Thanking the people of the state for reposing their faith in the party, CM N Biren Singh said it is also the victory of the various steps taken under the leadership of PM Modi.

Manipur (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ promise seems to have worked in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Assembly Elections in Manipur. The party not only won the elections but also increased its seat tally to emerge as the single largest party and retain the crown in the insurgency-hit state.

After the victory, incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh thanked the people of the state and party’s national leaders and lauded PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ policy. “I thank the people of Manipur. I thank our national leaders PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda for guiding us, and due to that, we’ve won in Manipur. Victory in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh shows PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, N Biren Singh said.

Also Read: Manipur Election Results 2022: Date and Time, When and Where to watch – All you need to know

Also Read: Heingang Constituency Election Results 2022: N Biren Singh of BJP vs Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh of Congress

Also Read: Thoubal Election Result 2022: Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress vs Leitanthem Basanta Singh of BJP

BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 32 seats. In the last assembly election in 2017, the party had won 21 seats. Congress, the single largest party of 2017 elections, managed victory in just five constituencies, compared to 28 seats in the previous poll. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and National People’s Party bagged six seats each, while Naga Peoples Front won in 5 constituencies. The Kuki People’s Alliance won two seats and three seats were won by independent candidates.

CM N Biren Singh dances with other party leaders at the party office in Imphal, as they celebrate BJP’s victory – WATCH VIDEO

BJP state president A Sharda Devi attributed the party’s strong show to the government’s pro-poor governance policy and said this is a reflection of people’s acceptance of the party and its governance. She said the party has been able to do well in areas where we have not won before. “The party has gained majorly in pockets which are considered Congress strongholds, which shows the people of the state have accepted us and our governance,” She said.

The party had contested all 60 seats. It was running a coalition government with the NPP and the Naga People’s Front. Exit polls have predicted clear win for the BJP with an increased tally.

Live Updates

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:

18:19 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP’s Paonam Brojen Singh beats Congress’ Moirangthem Hemanta Singh by 1913 votes in Wangjing Tentha

In Wangjing Tentha, BJP's Paonam Brojen Singh beats Congress' Moirangthem Hemanta Singh by 1913 votes.

18:15 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Ukhrul seat, NPF’s Ram Muivah beats Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur of Congress

In Ukhrul seat, NPF's Ram Muivah beats Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur of Congress by 942 votes.

18:09 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Singhat, Chinlunthang of Kuki People’s Alliance beats BJP’s Ginsuanhau Zou

In Singhat, Chinlunthang of Kuki People’s Alliance beats BJP's Ginsuanhau Zou by 1919 votes.

18:05 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
In Mao, Losii Dikho of Naga Peoples Front beats Woba Joram (Independent)

In Mao Assembly constituency, Losii Dikho of Naga Peoples Front beats Woba Joram (Independent) by 8513 votes, as per EC data.

18:02 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Moirang, NPP’s Thongam Shanti Singh defeats BJP’s Mairembam Prithviraj Singh

In Moirang seat, NPP's Thongam Shanti Singh defeats BJP's Mairembam Prithviraj Singh by 2231 votes.

17:59 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Mayang Imphal, BJP’s Kongkham Robindro Singh beats Congress’ Khumujam Ratankumar Singh

In Mayang Imphal seat, BJP's Kongkham Robindro Singh beats Congress' Khumujam Ratankumar Singh by 6129 votes.

17:56 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Lilong, Mohd Abdul Nasir of JD(U) defeats BJP’s Y. Antas Khan by 570 votes

In Lilong, Mohd Abdul Nasir of JD(U) defeats BJP's Y. Antas Khan by 570 votes

17:53 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Khangabo, Surjakumar Okram of Congress beats BJP’s Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang by 7803 votes

In Khangabo, Surjakumar Okram of Congress beats BJP's Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang by 7803 votes.

17:30 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Uripok, BJP’s Kh. Raghumani Singh beats NPP’s Yumnam Joykumar Singh

In Uripok, BJP's Kh. Raghumani Singh beats NPP's Yumnam Joykumar Singh by 909 votes

17:23 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Saikot seat, BJP’s Paolienlal Haokip defeats NPP’s Khaipao Haokip by 5871 votes

In Saikot seat, BJP's Paolienlal Haokip defeats NPP's Khaipao Haokip by 5871 votes.

17:18 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Churachandpur, L.M. Khaute of JD(U) beats BJP’s V Hangkhanlian

In Churachandpur seat, L.M. Khaute of JD(U) beats BJP's V Hangkhanlian by 624 votes, according to data from the Election Commission.

16:56 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: NPF’s Leishiyo Keishing beats A S Hopingson of BJP by 779 votes in Phungyar

NPF's Leishiyo Keishing beats A S Hopingson of BJP by 779 votes in Phungyar.

16:53 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP’s Hounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh beats Nameirakpam Loken Singh of Congress in Nambol seat

In Nambol, BJP's Hounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh beats Nameirakpam Loken Singh of Congress by 3060 votes.

16:47 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Heirok, BJP’s Thokchom Radheshyam Singh beats Congress’ Moirangthem Okendro

In Heirok, BJP's Thokchom Radheshyam Singh beats Congress' Moirangthem Okendro by 403 votes, according to Election Commission data.

16:45 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Chingai, Hashim Vashum of Naga Peoples Front beats NPP’s Ningam Chamroy by 2336 votes

In Chingai, Hashim Vashum of Naga Peoples Front beats NPP's Ningam Chamroy by 2336 votes, as per EC data.

16:39 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Yaiskul, BJP’s Thokchom Satyabrata Singh defeats NPP’s Huidrom Vikramjit Singh by 632 votes

In Yaiskul, BJP's Thokchom Satyabrata Singh defeats NPP's Huidrom Vikramjit Singh by 632 votes.

16:37 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Thanlon, BJP’s Vungzagin Valte beats NPP’s Khanthang Tonsing

In Thanlon, BJP's Vungzagin Valte beats NPP's Khanthang Tonsing by 751 votes.

16:33 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Wangkhem, Keisham Meghachandra Singh of Congress defeats BJP’s Yumnam Nabachandra Singh

In Wangkhem, Keisham Meghachandra Singh of Congress defeats BJP's Yumnam Nabachandra Singh by 1292 votes.

16:24 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Thoubal, Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress) beats Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP) by 2543 votes

In Thoubal, Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress) beats Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP) by 2543 votes

16:20 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Thangmeiband, JD(U)’s Khumukcham Joykisan Singh beats BJP’s Jotin Waikhom

In Thangmeiband, JD(U)'s Khumukcham Joykisan Singh beats BJP's Jotin Waikhom by 3773 votes.

16:18 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Thanga, BJP’s Tongbram Robindro Singh defeats Birla Haobijam of Congress

In Thanga, BJP's Tongbram Robindro Singh defeats Birla Haobijam of Congress by 5251 votes.

16:16 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Saitu seat, Haokholet Kipgen (Independent) beats BJP’s Ngamthang Haokip by 2694 votes

In Saitu seat, Haokholet Kipgen (Independent) beats BJP's Ngamthang Haokip by 2694 votes

16:13 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
In Saikul, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing of Kuki People’s Alliance wins by a margin of 1249 votes

In Saikul seat, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing of Kuki People’s Alliance beats Kenn Raikhan (Independent) by 1249 votes.

16:10 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Langthabal, BJP’s Karam Shyam beats Congress’ Okram Joy Singh by 2053 votes

In Langthabal, BJP's Karam Shyam beats Congress' Okram Joy Singh by 2053 votes

16:07 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP’s Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh defeats Konthoujam Sharat Singh of NPP

BJP's Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh defeats Konthoujam Sharat Singh of National People's Party by 394 votes

16:04 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Khundrakpam, Congress’ Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh beats BJP’s Thangjam Mohendro Singh by 215 votes

In Khundrakpam, Congress' Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh beats BJP's Thangjam Mohendro Singh by 215 votes

16:02 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Khetrigao, Sheikh Noorul Hassan of NPF beats BJP’s Nahakpam Indrajit Singh

In Khetrigao seat, Sheikh Noorul Hassan of NPF beats BJP's Nahakpam Indrajit Singh by 742 votes, as per EC data.

15:57 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Keisamthong, Sapam Nishikant Singh (Independent) beats Republican Party of India (Athawale) candidate

In Keisamthong seat, Sapam Nishikant Singh (Independent) beats Maheshwar Thounaojam of Republican Party of India (Athawale) by 187 votes.

15:49 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: SS. Olish of BJP defeats NPF candidate by 27341 votes

As per data from Election Commission website, SS. Olish of BJP defeats NPF's Langhu Paulhring Anal by 27341 votes

15:45 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Heirok, BJP’s Thokchom Radheshyam Singh beats Moirangthem Okendro of Congress by 403 votes

According to EC data, BJP's Thokchom Radheshyam Singh beats Moirangthem Okendro of Congress by 403 votes in Heirok.

15:39 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Henglep, BJP’s Letzamang Haokip defeats T. Manga Vaiphei of Congress

In Henglep, BJP's Letzamang Haokip defeats T. Manga Vaiphei of Congress by 7848 votes, according to data from the EC website.

15:36 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Hiyanglam, Yumnam Radheshyam Singh of BJP beats Congress’ Huidrom Jiten Singh of Congress

As per EC data, in Hiyanglam constituency, Dr. Yumnam Radheshyam Singh of BJP beats Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh of Congress by 2029 votes

15:21 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Keirao seat, BJP’s Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei beats NPP’s Md. Nasiruddin Khan by 8209 votes

In Keirao seat, BJP's Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei beats NPP's Md. Nasiruddin Khan by 8209 votes, according to EC data

15:13 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Jiribam, Md Achab Uddin of JD(U) beats BJP’s N Budhachandra Singh by 416 votes

In Jiribam assembly constituency, Md Achab Uddin of JD(U) beats BJP's N Budhachandra Singh by 416 votes

15:04 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Heingang, BJP’s N Biren Singh beats Congress’ Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh

In Heingang seat, CM N Biren Singh (BJP) beats Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh by 18271 votes

14:58 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP inches closer to majority, hails people’s verdict

Amid the strong show in Manipur, state unit president A Sharda Devi said performance is a reflection of people's acceptance of the party and its governance. The party has 3 seats and leading on nearly 30 seats.

14:31 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Tipaimukh seat, Ngursanglur Sanate of JD(U) beats BJP’s Chalton Lien Amo by 1249 votes

In Tipaimukh seat, Ngursanglur Sanate of JD(U) beats BJP's Chalton Lien Amo by 1249 votes

14:09 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Wabgai, Usham Deben Singh of BJP beats Congress’ Md. Fajur Rahim

In the Wabgai constituency, Dr. Usham Deben Singh of BJP beats Congress' Md. Fajur Rahim, wins by a margin of 50 votes

14:08 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Wabgai, Usham Deben Singh of BJP beats Congress’ Md. Fajur Rahim

In the Wabgai constituency, Dr. Usham Deben Singh of BJP beats Congress' Md. Fajur Rahim, wins by a margin of 50 votes

13:34 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Nemcha Kipgen of BJP wins by over 5000 votes, retains Kangpoki seat

Nemcha Kipgen of BJP retained her seat in the Kangpokpi constituency by beating her nearest rival Soshim Gurung of JD(U) by a margin of over 5000 votes.

13:21 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leading in 30 seats, Congress in 8, NPP in 10

The BJP is leading on 30 seats, while the National People's Party, now in second position, is leading on 10 seats. The Congress party is leading on 8 seats.

09:40 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Phungyar, BJP is leading by 674 votes from NPF

In Phungyar, AWUNG SHIMRAY HOPINGSON of BJP is leading by 674 votes from NPF's LEISHIYO KEISHING

09:38 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP is leading by 423 votes from JD(U) in Lilong

In Lilong constituency, Y. Antas Khan of BJP is leading by 423 votes from JD(U)'s Mohd Abdul Nasir, in early trends

09:36 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Langthabal, Congress is leading by 1081 votes from BJP

In Langthabal seat, Okram Joy Singh of Congress is leading by 1081 votes from BJP's Karam Shyam

09:34 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In Kangpokpi, BJP is leading by 3146 votes from Congress

In Kangpokpi seat, Nemcha Kipgen of BJP is leading by 3146 votes from Congress's Ngamkhohen Kipgen

09:23 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leading in early trends in Manipur

09:17 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leading in Heirok Assembly constituency – EC data

According to Election Commissions data, the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Heirok Assembly constituency in Manipur.

09:14 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: In early trends, BJP is leading in 17 seats, Congress+ in 14 seats

In early trends, BJP is leading in 17 seats, while Congress+ in 14 seats; NPF, NPP and others are leading in 2 seats each