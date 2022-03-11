Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Manipur Election Vote Counting Live Updates: By winnig 32 seats, BJP retains power in Manipur

Manipur (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ promise seems to have worked in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Assembly Elections in Manipur. The party not only won the elections but also increased its seat tally to emerge as the single largest party and retain the crown in the insurgency-hit state.

After the victory, incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh thanked the people of the state and party’s national leaders and lauded PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ policy. “I thank the people of Manipur. I thank our national leaders PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda for guiding us, and due to that, we’ve won in Manipur. Victory in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh shows PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, N Biren Singh said.

BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 32 seats. In the last assembly election in 2017, the party had won 21 seats. Congress, the single largest party of 2017 elections, managed victory in just five constituencies, compared to 28 seats in the previous poll. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and National People’s Party bagged six seats each, while Naga Peoples Front won in 5 constituencies. The Kuki People’s Alliance won two seats and three seats were won by independent candidates.

BJP state president A Sharda Devi attributed the party’s strong show to the government’s pro-poor governance policy and said this is a reflection of people’s acceptance of the party and its governance. She said the party has been able to do well in areas where we have not won before. “The party has gained majorly in pockets which are considered Congress strongholds, which shows the people of the state have accepted us and our governance,” She said.

The party had contested all 60 seats. It was running a coalition government with the NPP and the Naga People’s Front. Exit polls have predicted clear win for the BJP with an increased tally.

