Manipur (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ promise seems to have worked in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Assembly Elections in Manipur. The party not only won the elections but also increased its seat tally to emerge as the single largest party and retain the crown in the insurgency-hit state.
After the victory, incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh thanked the people of the state and party’s national leaders and lauded PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ policy. “I thank the people of Manipur. I thank our national leaders PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda for guiding us, and due to that, we’ve won in Manipur. Victory in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh shows PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, N Biren Singh said.
BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 32 seats. In the last assembly election in 2017, the party had won 21 seats. Congress, the single largest party of 2017 elections, managed victory in just five constituencies, compared to 28 seats in the previous poll. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and National People’s Party bagged six seats each, while Naga Peoples Front won in 5 constituencies. The Kuki People’s Alliance won two seats and three seats were won by independent candidates.
CM N Biren Singh dances with other party leaders at the party office in Imphal, as they celebrate BJP’s victory – WATCH VIDEO
BJP state president A Sharda Devi attributed the party’s strong show to the government’s pro-poor governance policy and said this is a reflection of people’s acceptance of the party and its governance. She said the party has been able to do well in areas where we have not won before. “The party has gained majorly in pockets which are considered Congress strongholds, which shows the people of the state have accepted us and our governance,” She said.
The party had contested all 60 seats. It was running a coalition government with the NPP and the Naga People’s Front. Exit polls have predicted clear win for the BJP with an increased tally.
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:
In Wangjing Tentha, BJP's Paonam Brojen Singh beats Congress' Moirangthem Hemanta Singh by 1913 votes.
In Ukhrul seat, NPF's Ram Muivah beats Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur of Congress by 942 votes.
In Singhat, Chinlunthang of Kuki People’s Alliance beats BJP's Ginsuanhau Zou by 1919 votes.
In Mao Assembly constituency, Losii Dikho of Naga Peoples Front beats Woba Joram (Independent) by 8513 votes, as per EC data.
In Moirang seat, NPP's Thongam Shanti Singh defeats BJP's Mairembam Prithviraj Singh by 2231 votes.
In Mayang Imphal seat, BJP's Kongkham Robindro Singh beats Congress' Khumujam Ratankumar Singh by 6129 votes.
In Lilong, Mohd Abdul Nasir of JD(U) defeats BJP's Y. Antas Khan by 570 votes
In Khangabo, Surjakumar Okram of Congress beats BJP's Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang by 7803 votes.
In Uripok, BJP's Kh. Raghumani Singh beats NPP's Yumnam Joykumar Singh by 909 votes
In Saikot seat, BJP's Paolienlal Haokip defeats NPP's Khaipao Haokip by 5871 votes.
In Churachandpur seat, L.M. Khaute of JD(U) beats BJP's V Hangkhanlian by 624 votes, according to data from the Election Commission.
NPF's Leishiyo Keishing beats A S Hopingson of BJP by 779 votes in Phungyar.
In Nambol, BJP's Hounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh beats Nameirakpam Loken Singh of Congress by 3060 votes.
In Heirok, BJP's Thokchom Radheshyam Singh beats Congress' Moirangthem Okendro by 403 votes, according to Election Commission data.
In Chingai, Hashim Vashum of Naga Peoples Front beats NPP's Ningam Chamroy by 2336 votes, as per EC data.
In Yaiskul, BJP's Thokchom Satyabrata Singh defeats NPP's Huidrom Vikramjit Singh by 632 votes.
In Thanlon, BJP's Vungzagin Valte beats NPP's Khanthang Tonsing by 751 votes.
In Wangkhem, Keisham Meghachandra Singh of Congress defeats BJP's Yumnam Nabachandra Singh by 1292 votes.
In Thoubal, Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress) beats Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP) by 2543 votes
In Thangmeiband, JD(U)'s Khumukcham Joykisan Singh beats BJP's Jotin Waikhom by 3773 votes.
In Thanga, BJP's Tongbram Robindro Singh defeats Birla Haobijam of Congress by 5251 votes.
In Saitu seat, Haokholet Kipgen (Independent) beats BJP's Ngamthang Haokip by 2694 votes
In Saikul seat, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing of Kuki People’s Alliance beats Kenn Raikhan (Independent) by 1249 votes.
In Langthabal, BJP's Karam Shyam beats Congress' Okram Joy Singh by 2053 votes
BJP's Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh defeats Konthoujam Sharat Singh of National People's Party by 394 votes
In Khundrakpam, Congress' Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh beats BJP's Thangjam Mohendro Singh by 215 votes
In Khetrigao seat, Sheikh Noorul Hassan of NPF beats BJP's Nahakpam Indrajit Singh by 742 votes, as per EC data.
In Keisamthong seat, Sapam Nishikant Singh (Independent) beats Maheshwar Thounaojam of Republican Party of India (Athawale) by 187 votes.
As per data from Election Commission website, SS. Olish of BJP defeats NPF's Langhu Paulhring Anal by 27341 votes
According to EC data, BJP's Thokchom Radheshyam Singh beats Moirangthem Okendro of Congress by 403 votes in Heirok.
In Henglep, BJP's Letzamang Haokip defeats T. Manga Vaiphei of Congress by 7848 votes, according to data from the EC website.
As per EC data, in Hiyanglam constituency, Dr. Yumnam Radheshyam Singh of BJP beats Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh of Congress by 2029 votes
In Keirao seat, BJP's Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei beats NPP's Md. Nasiruddin Khan by 8209 votes, according to EC data
In Jiribam assembly constituency, Md Achab Uddin of JD(U) beats BJP's N Budhachandra Singh by 416 votes
In Heingang seat, CM N Biren Singh (BJP) beats Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh by 18271 votes
Amid the strong show in Manipur, state unit president A Sharda Devi said performance is a reflection of people's acceptance of the party and its governance. The party has 3 seats and leading on nearly 30 seats.
In Tipaimukh seat, Ngursanglur Sanate of JD(U) beats BJP's Chalton Lien Amo by 1249 votes
In the Wabgai constituency, Dr. Usham Deben Singh of BJP beats Congress' Md. Fajur Rahim, wins by a margin of 50 votes
Nemcha Kipgen of BJP retained her seat in the Kangpokpi constituency by beating her nearest rival Soshim Gurung of JD(U) by a margin of over 5000 votes.
The BJP is leading on 30 seats, while the National People's Party, now in second position, is leading on 10 seats. The Congress party is leading on 8 seats.
In Phungyar, AWUNG SHIMRAY HOPINGSON of BJP is leading by 674 votes from NPF's LEISHIYO KEISHING
In Lilong constituency, Y. Antas Khan of BJP is leading by 423 votes from JD(U)'s Mohd Abdul Nasir, in early trends
In Langthabal seat, Okram Joy Singh of Congress is leading by 1081 votes from BJP's Karam Shyam
In Kangpokpi seat, Nemcha Kipgen of BJP is leading by 3146 votes from Congress's Ngamkhohen Kipgen
According to Election Commissions data, the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Heirok Assembly constituency in Manipur.
In early trends, BJP is leading in 17 seats, while Congress+ in 14 seats; NPF, NPP and others are leading in 2 seats each