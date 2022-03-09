Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of votes tomorrow to elect 60 legislators begins 8 AM tomorrow; 265 candidates in fray

Manipur Election Results 2022, Vote Counting for Manipur Assembly Election 2022: While the BJP is the ruling party, opposition Congress is looking to wrest power back in the state.

Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022, Manipur Election 2022 Vote Counting: The fate of 265 candidates in fray from the 60 seats in Manipur will take place from 8am tomorrow. The voting in Manipur was held in two phases – 38 seats in the first phase on February 28 and the remaining 22 seats on March 3. While 173 candidates were in the fray in the first phase, 92 candidates were in the fray for the second phase. Over 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the first phase and over 84 per cent in the second phase.

While the BJP is the ruling party, opposition Congress is looking to wrest power back in the state. Regional parties like NPP and NPF are also in the fray on a number of seats. A number of former BJP leaders, several of whom quit the party after not getting tickets for the polls, have fought on a JD(U) symbol. Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, it has fought the assembly polls in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on its own after its senior partner turned down its offer of an alliance.

The key candidates in the fray are Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Heingang seat N Biren Singh, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh from the Singjamei seat, Deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from the Uripok seat, Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh from the Nambol seat, former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei. The exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP but the opposition is confident of returning to power in the northeastern state.