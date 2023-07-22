Manipur: Another FIR on rape, murder of two women in May, incident flagged to NCW

Just two days before a police complaint was filed in connection with the incident of two women being paraded naked, a zero FIR was filed at the same police station on May 16 in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and murder of two Kuki-Zomi women, aged 21 and 24, reported The Indian Express.

It took more than a month for the FIR to be transferred to the relevant police station in Imphal East. Two months since then, the family that filed the complaint said that they have no clue about the progress of the investigation.

Reportedly, no arrests have been made in the case so far, police sources told IE.

A zero FIR, which can be filed at any police station regardless of whether the offence was committed under its jurisdiction, was registered over the death of the two women at the Saikul police station in their home district of Kangpokpi.

The FIR, which was based on a complaint by the mother of the younger woman, was registered under Sections of murder, rape and abduction.

In the complaint, the mother had stated that the two young women, who worked at a car wash in Imphal East, had been “brutally murdered” in their rented accommodation on May 5 “after being raped and gruesome(ly) tortured by some unknown persons”, believed to be “about 100-200” in number.

This case, along with the viral video incident, was flagged to the National Commission for Women (NCW) in a complaint by two activists and the North American Manipur Tribal Association on June 12.

The FIR was transferred to the Porompat police station in Imphal East district only on June 13.

The two women, who are from the same village, worked at the same car wash shop in Imphal and lived together in the city in rented accommodation.

The cousin of the 21-year-old woman’s said that the family came to know of what happened to the girls was through a Naga co-worker, who too shared the accommodation.

“He told us that a mob arrived there and said they knew there were two Kuki girls there and demanded to know where they were. In fear, another person staying there pointed them towards their room. They snatched them and took them outside. He said that they manhandled the girls, put some cloth into their mouths and dragged them into a hall and locked the door. They were inside till 7:10 pm. After they left, when the others went into the room, the two girls were no more. My cousin’s long hair was also cut,” she alleged.