Manipur: 4 UNLF cadres held, internet ban extended till June 25

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet services in the state as four suspected cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) were apprehended in the Thoubal district. The arrests sparked protests, leading to their release on bail.

Written by Aastha Monga
security forces apprehended four suspected cadres belonging to the proscribed insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Manipur's Thoubal district. (PTI Photo)

The Manipur government has announced the extension of the internet suspension in the state for another five days, till June 25. The decision comes as a response to the persistent violence that has plagued the region since May 3.

On Monday, in a significant development, security forces apprehended four suspected cadres belonging to the proscribed insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

According to the Indian Army’s Spearcorps, they were found in possession of a 51 mm mortar. Subsequently, the suspects were handed over to the police for further investigation.

In a show of support for the detained individuals, hundreds of people gathered outside the police station, demanding their immediate release. Following the mounting pressure, the four UNLF cadres were released on bail on Tuesday.

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) holds the distinction of being the oldest Meitei insurgent group in the region.

As the situation in Manipur remains volatile, the state government has decided to prolong the suspension of internet services. The ban, initially imposed after the outbreak of violence on May 3, will now continue until June 25.

Moreover, in light of the ongoing instability, the Manipur government has also postponed the reopening of schools until July 1.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 10:40 IST

