Manipulated Media label on ‘Congress Toolkit’ Tweet: Government writes to Twitter demanding removal of tag

After Twitter marked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet as ‘Manipulated Media’ and the Congress used that to launch a counter-attack, the Centre has now written to Twitter demanding the removal of the tag. According to reports, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has sent a strong communication to the global team of Twitter registering objection on the use of “Manipulated Media” tag on certain tweets by ‘Indian politicians’ with reference to a toolkit created to derail the government’s efforts against COVID-19.

The ministry has stated that Twitter unilaterally chose to go ahead and designate certain tweets as ‘Manipulated’, pending investigation. “This action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter but also puts a question mark on the status of Twitter as an ‘Intermediary’….The government has asked Twitter to remove the ‘Manipulated Media’ tags affixed prejudicially to certain tweets in recent days in the interests of fairness and equity,” said the reports.

Yesterday, the Congress has written to Twitter demanding the permanent suspension of accounts by BJP leaders including JP Nadda, Sambit Patra, BL Santosh and Smriti Irani alleging that they knowingly spread misinformation to distract from their own failures.

“They have failed India miserably. And so now, they attempt to hide behind fabrications. But let us remind the BJP: ‘Truth alone will endure, all the rest will be swept away before the tide of time’- Mahatma Gandhi,” said Congress in a tweet posted with #ManipulatedMedia.

The Congress also alleged that the BJP is only capable of forgery and fakery and unbearable suffering India faces today proves this beyond doubt.

Earlier this week, Patra had shared some Toolkit documents related to COVID-19 and the Central Vista project allegedly created by the Congress party to defame the Modi government.

BJP president JP Nadda had said that the Congress is master in dividing society and spewing venom against others. “India is seeing Congress’ antics, while the nation is fighting COVID-19. I would urge Congress to go beyond ’Toolkit Models’ and do something constructive,” he had said.