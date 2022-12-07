Maninagar (Gujarat) Election Result 2022: List of candidates, when and where to watch – All you need to know 

The two phases of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 concluded on December 5. Polling in first phase of the election took place on December 1 and polling for the second phase took place on December 5. The results for both the phases are scheduled to be declared tomorrow, December 8. One of the 182 assembly constituencies, Maninagar falls under the Ahmedabad West district and has 2,77,129 eligible voters. Out of the total voters, over 1,43,500 were male, over 1,33,500 were female and five registered voters were of the third gender.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Patel won this constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections. Patel defeated INC candidate Brahmbhatt Shwetaben Narendrabhai by a margin of 75,199. Overall, BJP had a vote share of 70.86% in the previous election on this seat.

Maninagar Election Results 2022: When and where to watch

The counting of votes for the state assembly election will begin on December 8 at around 8 am. The results will be announced accordingly. To track the results, you can follow the result day live coverage on financialexpress.com or tune in to various news channels.

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Key constituencies to look out for

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be contesting against INC’s Amee Yajnik at the Ghatlodia constituency, making it an important seat to watch. Jamnagar North, where India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is representing the BJP, is also one of the key constituencies. Rivaba is contesting against Congress leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP’s candidate Karsan Karmur.

The other key constituencies to keep an eye on will be Viramgam, Morbi, Gandhinagar South Surat, Porbandar, Khambhalia, Chhota Udaipur, Jalalpore, Navsari, Rajkot, Bardoli and Limbayat, among others.

Maninagar Election Results 2022: Candidates

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Maninagar are Amul Bhatt (BJP), Vipulbhai Patel (AAP), Mevada Dhaval Maheshbhai (All India Hindustan Congress Party), Solanki Hareshkumar Hiralal (BSP), Jigar Laxmanbhai Patel (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), C M Rajput (INC), Ajay Rameshbhai Koshti (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Rajendrakumar Patel (Jan Sewa Driver Party) and Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai (Right to Recall Party).