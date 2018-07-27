Manila-bound flight diverted to Hyderabad due to medical emergency

Philippines Airlines. (Reuters)

A Manila-bound Philippines Airlines flight was diverted to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here early this morning due to a medical emergency, sources said. A woman passenger complained of breathing problem on board the aircraft and the pilot sought permission to land at the airport here, the sources added.

After landing, doctors at the airport treated her and declared her fit to fly, they said, adding that the Riyadh-Manila plane then took off to the Philippines.

“The flight was diverted to Hyderabad at 2.30 am due to medical issues with one woman passenger on board. She was treated at the airport and the aircraft took off again at 5.30 am,” the sources said.