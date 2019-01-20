‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’: Will ruin your career, Karni Sena threatens Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s periodic drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ has been embroiled in a number of controversies ever since its trailer was released last month. The Karni Sena, a Rajput caste organisation, that was involved in violent protests against the movie Padmaavat, has issued a warning to Ranaut. The fringe group has asked the actress not to speak anything against it otherwise it will ruin her Bollowood career.

The Karni Sena’s reaction comes a day after Ranaut said that she will destroy Karni Sena if they continue to harass her over the release of her ambitious film – ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’

“If she continues to threaten the members of our outfit, we will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets,” Ajay Singh Sengar, president, Maharashtra Karni Sena, was quoted as saying by news agency, ANI

Sengar also said that the Hindu society will not be very forgiving if Kangana’s filmis insults the Queen of Jhansi, who was one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Earlier this week, Karni Sena wrote to the makers of ‘Manikarnika’ that if the image of Rani Laxmibai is maligned in their film or if the Queen of Jhansi is depicted to be the lover of some British national, the makers will have to “face consequences.”

“Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them,” Actress Kangana Ranaut said on Friday.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is one of the most highly anticipated films this year. The film also credits Kangana Ranaut as the director of the film, alongside Krish and also marks the big-screen debut of television actress Ankita Lokhande. The film has been in many controversies so far with actor Sonu Sood walking out of the film and later exchanging barbs with Ranaut. Filmmaker Ketan Mehta had also accused Ranaut of hijacking his idea on the film and making it her own.

The periodic drama is based on Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, a day prior to the Indian Republic Day which marks the date on which the Constitution of India was adopted.