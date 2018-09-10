Manik Sarkar most corrupt chief minister of Tripura ever, claims Biplab Deb

Deb accused Sarkar of not taking a step to fight drug menace in the state during his tenure. (Picture: Biplab Deb Twitter)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday called his predecessor Manik Sarkar the most corrupt head of the state ever. Speaking to reporters after the BJP national executive meeting, Deb accused Sarkar of not taking a step to fight drug menace in the state during his tenure, Indianexpress.com reported. Deb said Sarkar acted like a saint but didn’t take any action against those involved in drug peddling.

The chief minister added that youth in the state became addicted to drugs and many were involved with the illegal business. “In the last five months of our government, we have arrested 204 people involved with the drug trade. Most of them are CPI(M) supporters,” Deb was quoted as saying in the IE report.

However, this is not the first time Tripura chief minister has lashed out at the former CPI(M)-led Left Front government. Earlier, he had said that Sarkar government tried to destroy the youth force of Bangladesh, a friendly nation, by aiding smuggling of drugs to that country.

The chief minister had said that Sarkar “knew everything” about the smuggling of ganja and illicit pharmaceutical drugs through the Indo-Bangla border. “Sarkar acted like the blind king Dhritarashtra and turned Tripura into a den of the drug trade. It is the worst sin of all,” he had said in January.

Deb claimed that Left parties praised Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in public while in reality, drugs were smuggled to destroy the youths of her country.