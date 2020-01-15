Mani Shankar Aiyar stokes controversy with ‘qatil’ barb at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests

By: |
Updated: January 15, 2020 10:29:14 AM

Hitting out at the government over its promise of "sabka saath, sabka vikas", Mani Shankar Aiyar said that the government is now bent on ensuring "sabka saath, sabka vinaash (everybody's destruction)".

Mani Shankar Aiyar latest newsMani Shankar Aiyar also praised the protesters for holding the demonstration without the support of any political party.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has stoked a fresh row with a controversial remark directed at the Modi government. Expressing solidarity with the protestors at the Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi where hundreds of women and children have been demonstrating for the past one month against CAA and NRC, Aiyar said that the government is bringing NRC and CAA to distract people’s attention from the economic situation.

Hitting out at the government over its promise of “sabka saath, sabka vikas”, he said that the government is now bent on ensuring “sabka saath, sabka vinaash (everybody’s destruction)”.

Without naming anyone, Aiyar said, “I am ready for whatever sacrifices that need to be made. We will see whose hands are stronger, ours or that killer’s.”

“The government has brought out CAA and NRC to distract the public’s attention from the real issue, which is its failure to arrest the downfall of the economy. But the courageous women of Shaheen Bagh has told them that they can’t fool the people anymore,” he said.

Aiyar also praised the protesters for holding the demonstration without the support of any political party. He said that the government has no right to demand documentary proof from genuine citizens of the country.


The continuing protests against the Citizenship Act and NRC have led to the closure of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch for a month, causing immense hardships to commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida. The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions for removal of demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh to clear road blockages that are causing traffic congestions at the DND route which connects Delhi and Noida and asked the police to use their wisdom to tackle the situation and restore normalcy.

