‘Mani Shankar Aiyar goes to Pakistan’: Shiv Sena draws parallels amid row over Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s key ally Shiv Sena today lashed out at the Congress party for its averse views about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Speaking to news agency ANI, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut raked up suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s frequent visits to Pakistan and interviews in which he often chides the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing the RSS as a nationalist organisation, Raut said that the Congress party’s stand is known to all, adding that its leaders hold talks with outfits like Hurriyat that are involved in instigating violence with help from Pakistan.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar for Congress goes to Pakistan and talks to anti-India outfits, other Congress members talk to outfits like Hurriyat,” he said. “One may have ideological differences with RSS but it is a nationalist organisation and if they invite former President there should be no controversy.”

The Shiv Sena is known for its soft stand towards the RSS. The party had during the presidential election last year called for projecting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the ruling coalition’s candidate for the top Constitutional post.

Raut’s remark comes in the backdrop of several Congress and opposition leaders advising that former President Mukherjee should have politely turned down the RSS invite for the June 7 event in Nagpur. On Wednesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram advised Mukherjee to show the mirror to the RSS when he addresses 700 cadres of the right-wing outfit in Nagpur.

According to media reports, Mukherjee maintains a cordial relationship with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and that he accepted the invite out of courtesy. Reports say that during his stint as the President between 2012 and 2017, Mukherjee had invited Bhagwat many times to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and that their talks always remained centred at strengthening the cultural values of India.