Mangaluru blast case: Injured passenger Shariq wanted in Shivamogga terror case, ISIS link suspected

The passenger in the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast case identified as Shariq had three cases against him and has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Atrocities Prevention Act in two of the cases, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumar said that the passenger was carrying a bag that had a cooker bomb, and as it exploded, it caused burn injuries to the passenger as well as the driver of the auto. “The auto driver is Purshottam Pujari and the passenger has been identified as Shariq,” said Kumar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The blast that occurred inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, on Saturday evening left the passenger and the driver injured. Both of them were admitted to a Mangaluru hospital in Karnataka.

“The accused had three cases against him – two in Mangaluru city and one in Shivamogga. He has been booked under UAPA in two of the cases and he was wanted in the third case. He was on the run for a long time,” Kumar added.

The ADGP also said that when the premises were searched explosive materials were found.

“Premises were searched and a lot of explosives material, matchboxes, nut bolts, circuits were found. We’ve come to know sources of it because some purchases were made online & some others offline. We’re working on it,” he said.

“Shariq’s immediate handler was Arafat Ali, accused in 2 cases. He was in touch with Mussavir Hussain, accused in Al-Hind module case; Abdul Matin Taha was one of the accused, as per our info he’s main handler of Shariq. But Shariq in touch with 2-3 others yet to be identified,” the ADGP added.

Meanwhile, the family of the accused, who on Monday visited Shariq at the hospital where he is admitted, in the Mangaluru blast case will also be interrogated, said police commissioner N Sashi Kumar on Monday. His family visited him at the Father Muller Hospital in Mangaluru today.

“If they establish that this is the same person whom we are suspecting then the family members will also be interrogated. One male and three female family members visited him. Probe (is) underway,” said Kumar, as quoted by ANI.

On Sunday, Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said that the explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an ‘act of terror’. “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” the DGP said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those injured in the blast were being provided good treatment, and are not in a position to speak. He added that information received revealed that there was a deep conspiracy behind the incident, adding that the perpetrators had links with terrorist organisations.