Mangalore Rain LIVE: Pre-monsoon rains hit life, rescue operations on

Mangalore Rain LIVE: The south-west monsoon had hit the Karnataka coast earlier than usual. Mangalore and areas around it have been receiving heavy rains since Monday night. Although there was a sigh of relief for the locals during the early hours of Tuesday, there has been unabated rainfall since 9:30 am, according to a report by The Hindu. Various low-lying areas including Kottara Chowki and Ballal Bagh experienced waterlogging on Day 1 of the season.

One Air India, one SpiceJet and one Air India Express was diverted from Karnataka’s Mangalore airport due to rain and poor visibility. Air traffic control (ATC) says ‘it will improve soon’. Rescue operations are underway in Mangalore’s Panambur as streets got water-logged following pre-monsoon rains.

The Mangaluru Central Railway Station and the adjacent Railway Mail Service office were completely inundated with rainwater and overflowing sewage