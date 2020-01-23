Mangaluru Airport bomb scare: Accused Aditya Rao brought to city after medical check-up

Mangaluru | Published: January 23, 2020 11:42:01 AM

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police CP Belliyappa brought the 36-year old man late on Wednesday after medical check-up in the state capital, they said.

Police said Rao would be produced before a court and they would seek his custody for further investigation.

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here and surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, has been brought to the city for further investigation, police said on Thursday. A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police CP Belliyappa brought the 36-year old man late on Wednesday after medical check-up in the state capital, they said.

The suspect-Aditya Rao, had surrendered before the police at the DG & IGP office in Bengaluru early on Wednesday. He resembled the person captured on CCTV footage at Mangaluru international airport on Monday when the explosive device was found in an unattended bag, creating a scare. He had confessed to having planted the bomb, police said.

Police said Rao would be produced before a court and they would seek his custody for further investigation. A ‘live’ explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.

