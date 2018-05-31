Maneka Gandhi wants this done to a dowry calculator website

The practice of Dowry in India has been a punishable offence for quite some time now.

The practice of Dowry in India has been a punishable offence for quite some time now. However, there are instances that hint about people practising it regardless of the law. Things took an interesting turn when a website came to light which calculates how much dowry a groom can ask before attending his wedding. And this has not gone down well with the Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

Soon after she got to know about the existence of the website, she wrote a letter to Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Information Technology Minister demanding to shut down the website. The contents of the website claim that it can calculate the dowry amount for grooms. Gandhi also wants to take action against the ones who made the website.

On May 29, Gandhi wrote the letter to Ravi Shanker Prasad, mentioning that the website, www.dowrycalculator.com, should be banned as it promotes seeking dowry. In her letter, Gandhi also mentions that the website suggests a dowry amount for a potential groom. As per the website, how much can a groom expect considering the parameters such as qualification, profession, caste, income and so on are mentioned and after considering the parameters one can get to know about the dowry amount.

Gandhi said in her letter this was not only shameful but also illegal as it promoted dowry. As reported by PTI, Maneka Gandhi said, “I request you to have this site blocked immediately and initiate action against the owners/developers of the website and the agency which is hosting this website.”

Gandhi also wants that the proceedings in the matter should be taken under Dowry Prohibition Act in this matter. As of now, the practice is a punishable offence in India. As for the website, in a satirical line on the website read: “dedicated to all the matchmaking aunties of India”.