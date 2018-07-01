Mandsaur rape victim’s health improves, Rahul Gandhi tweets – here are top developments

The hospital official further said the victim’s wounds were healing and the team of doctors was being advised by two private pediatricians to ensure the best treatment for the minor.

The health condition of the eight-year-old rape victim in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur is continuously improving and she is likely to be discharged from the hospital in next two weeks, news agency Press Trust of India reported. “The girl is out of danger. Her condition is continuously improving,” V S Pal, superintendent of the hospital, told reporters on Saturday. “We have started giving her solid food. The girl is conscious and is talking to her parents,” he added.

The incident took place on June 26. The victim was abducted from outside her school by two men. The eight-year-old minor suffered grievous injuries to her neck, face, head and private parts and was admitted to MY hospital in the capital on June 27.

The hospital official further told media that parents of the minor were satisfied with the medical care she was getting at the hospital and neither of them had demanded that she be shifted elsewhere. Earlier, opposition Congress demanded that she be shifted to a specialty hospital in Mumbai or Delhi for better treatment

Two accused, Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24), have been arrested in connection with the case and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking to ANI, mother of one of the accused said that her son is innocent. “I trust he is innocent. A CBI inquiry should be conducted in the case. If he is found guilty he should be severely punished,” mother of the second accused told ANI.

Meanwhile, the government has sent a compensation of Rs 5,00,000 to victim’s family. “CM has transferred Rs.5,00,000 in her father’s account. Hope police finds the accused very soon so that can he be hanged,” MP’s Women & Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis told ANI. “State govt will take care of her health & education,” Chitnis added.

Opposition Congress has come down heavily on the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. “Madhya Pradesh has become the rape capital of the nation. Around 5000 rapes take place in the state each year,” Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said. “CM should either give an answer or resign. When’s this going to stop,” Scindia added.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he is “sickened” by the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur. He added that “as a nation, we must protect our children” and demanded “speedy justice” for the victim. Taking to Twitter, the Gandhi scion said the brutality that the child was subjected to “sickens” him. “In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me,” he said in a tweet. “As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice,” he added.