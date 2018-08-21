Mandsaur rape: Convicts handed death penalty by special court, less than 2 months since horrific incident (Representational image)

A special court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday pronounced death sentence for the two accused in the rape case of a seven-year-old girl at Mandsaur. The sentence was announced within a period of less than two months since the horrific incident. Special Judge Nisha Gupta had convicted the accused under newly-introduced IPC section 376DB (punishment for rape of a woman under 12 years of age by one or more persons). Several other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act were also invoked against the accused.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised that death penalty will be awarded to the accused. Speaking to journalists outside his residence at Bhopal, the Chief Minister had said, “These beasts are a burden on the earth. They do not deserve to live.” The duo was convicted by the court earlier in the day.

In 2017, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led state government had unanimously passed a bill introducing death sentence for those found responsible of raping minor girls aged 12 years or less.

The two men identified as Irfan (20) and Asif (24) had raped and attempted to kill the girl by slitting her throat at a lonely place in the area on June 26, 2018. Irfan, the first accused in the case was arrested on June 27, 2018.

Speaking to media, Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandsaur had said, “Irfan abducted the seven-year-old on 26 June, when she was waiting for her family outside her school. He took her to the bus stand and raped her in the bushes near Laxman Darwaja, reports PTI. On interrogating Irfan, police came to know about Asif’s involvement in the brutal crime. Irfan was arrested on June 29, 2018.

The incident came to light when the girl’s grandfather went to school to pick her up but was told that she had already departed. After failing to trace her, the parents lodged a formal complaint with the local police, following which an investigation was initiated.

The Mandsaur Bar Association had announced that no lawyer will represent the duo accused in the case. Local citizens had also organised a protest against the horrible and dreadful crime.

Earlier on July 27, 2018, an accused identified as Rajkumar Kol (34) was awarded death sentence within five days of trial by a local court. Kol was held guilty for raping a minor girl on July 4 in Katni. The accused was apprehended within 72 hours of crime i.e on July 7 and a charge sheet was filed on July 18.

A total of 12 persons were awarded death sentence in last six months for involvement in criminal activities related to rape, murder etc. However, the Bhopal High court has confirmed only one death sentence so far.