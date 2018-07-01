Mandsaur rape: BJP leader announces Rs 5 lakh reward for beheading the accused

Mishra said, “if Court or administration is not capable of doing it, I have said I will give Rs. 5 Lakh to the person who beheads the accused and gets his head.”

Mandsaur: Sanjeev Mishra, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Madhya Pradesh, has announced a reward of Rs 5 Lakh for anyone who beheads the men accused of raping an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur. Demanding that accused be awarded capital punishment, Mishra said, “if Court or administration is not capable of doing it, I have said I will give Rs. 5 Lakh to the person who beheads the accused and gets his head.”

Meanwhile, the state government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given a Rs 5 lakh compensation to the girl’s father. “I do not want any compensation. I just want the accused to be hanged,” the father of the 8-year-old girl told news agency ANI.

Archana Chitnis, the state’s women and child development minister, has said the government had transferred Rs 5 lakh to the father’s account and exuded confidence that guilty will be punished. “CM has transferred Rs.5,00,000 in her father’s account. Hope police finds the accused very soon so that can he be hanged,” Chitnis told ANI. “State govt will take care of her health and education,” Chitnis added.

In what came as a relief, it was reported that the health condition of the eight-year-old rape victim is continuously improving and she is likely to be discharged from the hospital in next two weeks, news agency Press Trust of India reported. “The girl is out of danger. Her condition is continuously improving,” V S Pal, superintendent of the hospital, told reporters on Saturday. “We have started giving her solid food. The girl is conscious and is talking to her parents,” he added.

The gruesome incident took place on June 26. The victim was abducted from outside her school when she was waiting for her grandmother to come. The eight-year-old minor suffered grievous injuries to her neck, face, head and private parts and was admitted to MY hospital in the capital on June 27. Two accused, Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24), have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking to ANI, mother of one of the accused said that her son is innocent. “I trust he is innocent. A CBI inquiry should be conducted in the case. If he is found guilty he should be severely punished,” mother of the second accused told ANI.