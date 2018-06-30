Mandsaur gangrape: Second person accused arrested; protests held across state

Mandsaur gangrape: The doctors had to perform two surgeries on the minor. (PTI)

The police have arrested the second person accused in connection with the gangrape of an eight-year-old schoolgirl in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The gruesome incident has sparked a wide range of protest in at least eight cities in the region. Protests were held at places like Pipliyamandi, Garoth, Naryanpura, Jaora, Indore, Dewas and Agar-Malwa. Mandsaur and its neighboring town Neemuch observed a Bandh on Thursday and Friday, respectively. A strong demand for capital punishments for the accused is growing.

On Tuesday, the child was waiting for her father after school when the accused lured her on the pretext of giving her sweets. The minor was gang-raped, brutally injured and her throat was slit. The minor is being treated at a hospital in Indore. The condition of the minor has said to be improving according to the doctors on Friday. The doctors had to perform two surgeries on the minor. According to the doctors, there is a severe intensity of mental trauma.

The first arrest was announced a day after the incident. On the basis of the CCTV footage a laborer identified as Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20), was seen walking ahead of the victim. A case under the POSCO Act was registered along with rape and abduction. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Mandsaur SP Manoj Singh told that the second accused Asif (24) was arrested on Friday. The police will demand the remand of the second accused as well. The first accused has been sent on a five-day remand in police custody.

According to the local media, the two accused are residents of Madarpura locality. There were protests led by the local Imam saying that that the accused have no religion and should be hanged. The agitation was such that the police were stopped from producing Irfan in the court and the magistrate was brought to the police station.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a statement, assured that his government will ensure justice at the earliest through fast-track courts and will make sure further that the accused are hanged. Chouhan as per a report by the Indian Express said that the victim will be provided the best possible treatment and her education and future needs will be taken care of. “She is the daughter of the entire state. She is my daughter. Our blessings will always remain with her,” he said.