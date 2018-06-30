Mandsaur gang-rape: Rahul Gandhi ‘shocked’, demands speedy justice

Mandsaur gang-rape case: Congress president Rahul Gandhi demands speedy justice

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today condemned the brutal gang-rape of an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur that has come as a painful reminder of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case. In a tweet, the Congress president said that he was shocked when learnt about the brutality the girl was subjected to.

The Congress demanded that the perpetrators of the crime must be brought to the book at the earliest. He also called on people to boycott anti-social elements and unite to protect ‘our children’.

“In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party condemned the horrific incident. “We condemn the horrific gangrape of the 8-year-old in Mandsaur. We demand that the guilty are brought to justice,” the party tweeted.

The party also attacked the Madhya Pradesh government over rising incidents of crime against women. “How many more incidents will it take for the MP Govt to wake up from its slumber?” it asked.

According to police, so far two accused persons have been arrested in connection with the crime. Reports say that on Tuesday, the day crime took place, the girl was allegedly lured by the accused while she was waiting for her father after school. She was gang-raped and critically assaulted by the men after her throat was slit.

Doctors treating the victim in Indore said that she suffered severe injuries and they had to perform two surgeries.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau data, Madhya Pradesh in 2016 recorded 4,882 rape cases out of total 38,947 cases reported across the country. In 2015, the state had recorded 4,391 rape cases, the highest in the country.