Mandsaur gang-rape: Congress demands Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ouster, wants PM to intervene, deliver justice

The Congress party today accused the BJP government of politicising the brutal gang-rape case involving a minor girl in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the media at the party office in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the Shivraj Singh government ‘insensitive’ towards the sufferings of women. “It pains me that the government continues to play politics over this. This is an insensitive government,” she said.

Priyanka demanded that on what grounds Shivraj Singh Chouhan continues to remain in the office of Chief Minister. “On what moral grounds and what moral authority, the CM continues to be at that position. The CM who calls himself a Mama and has given himself the certificate of a Mama, the world and this country also remember another infamous Mama that he has turned out to be.”

“Will the Prime Minister intervene and ensure speedy justice? Will he ensure no politics is being played?” she asked.

“Madhya Pradesh continues to be the rape capital of the nation. Three cities of Madhya Pradesh are among 15 cities considered unsafe for women in India,” Priyanka noted as she referred to a recent survey which mentions India as the most dangerous country for woman in the world. “Unfortunately under their (BJP) watch, we have been adjudged as most unsafe nation world.”

She also accused the BJP of shielding people who are involved in cases of crime against women. “Kathua rape accused were actively protected by the BJP MLAs. Instead of punishing them (MLAs), they were given promotion.”

“Playing politics over women safety and security is the norm of this government. It protects those who are accused of heinous crimes, it has become the way of life of this government,” she said.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan said that the case would be tried in a fast track court. “The rape case that happened in Mandsaur has shocked everyone. We all want that people who did such heinous crime should be hanged to death. Human rights are for humans, not for the devils. This case should be resolved through fast track.”

So far, two accused have been arrested in connection with the Mandsaur gang-rape case. The crime had taken place on Tuesday when an eight-year-old girl was waiting for her father after attending school for the day. She was gang-raped, assaulted and later dumped with a slit throat.

According to the NCRB data, in 2015 and 2016, the BJP ruled state had reported maximum number of rape cases in the country. While in 2015, 4,391 rape cases were reported, in 2016, 4,882 such cases were recorded from different parts of the state.