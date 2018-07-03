Mandsaur gang-rape case: Want culprits to get death penalty, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Under fire from the opposition over rising cases of crime against women in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to bring the perpetrators of the crime to the book. Speaking at an event in Sagar on Monday, Chouhan said that by just putting the culprits behind the bars will not solve the purpose and that they should be sentenced to death for the heinous crime.

“We want to see the culprits of Mandsaur rape case behind the bars. Not just behind the bars, we want them to get death penalty. Such people don’t deserve to live on this planet,” he said.

On June 26, a seven-year-old girl was gang-raped, assaulted and dumped with a slit throat in Mandsaur, triggering a massive protest by locals and opposition demanding Chouhan’s dismissal for failing to provide safety and security to women. According to police, the crime took place when she was waiting for her father after attending her school for the day.

Doctors treating the girl at MY Hospital in Indore on Monday said that the condition of the minor girl is improving and she is out of danger now. “In case her progress continued at this pace, she could be shifted to the general ward from the Intensive Care Unit in the evening,” the hospital said in a statement.

Police said that they have arrested both the accused allegedly involved in the crime.

According to NCRB data, Madhya Pradesh had in 2015 and 2016 reported maximum number of rape cases in the country. In 2015, 4391 cased were registered whereas in 2016, 4,882 such cases were reported from different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, in yet another shocking incident from Satna district of the state, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and dumped in a secluded place. Police said that the minor was found in a bad shape in Parasmania area. The accused, Mahendra Singh, 23, has been arrested.