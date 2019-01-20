Mandsaur BJP leader murder: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Kamal Nath government, demands CBI probe

Mandsaur BJP leader murder: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demands CBI probe

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has demanded a probe by CBI into the murder of party leader Prahlad Bandhwar in Mandsaur. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that criminals are fearless under the Congress’ regime and law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh has completely collapsed.

“Government is taking this lightly. There seems to be a larger conspiracy behind this (BJP leader killed in Mandsaur). I demand a CBI inquiry,” he said.

The former CM said that if the Kamal Nath government fails to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book, the BJP will take to the streets. He also questioned the Congress over its promise of bringing a wave of change Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls.

“Is this the change you were taking about? What change is this? Murders have started here, there was one in Indore, then in Mandsaur where a BJP leader was killed, another BJP leader killed in Barwani. Criminals are fearless today. Law and order situation have completely collapsed,” he added.

Chouhan’s remark comes a few days after the killing of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation Chairman and BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar. The former CM on Friday even visited Mandsaur to attend the last rites of Prahlad.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met the family of Prahlad in Mandsaur. The family also demanded a CBI probe into the murder of Prahlad.

“If this is not investigated, then some other representative of the people can be targeted next,” the family told news agency ANI.

Prahlad was shot at late on Thursday night at BPL Square in Mandsaur. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.