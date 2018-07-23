​​​
  3. Mandi: Five dead after massive fire inside residential building, several feared trapped

Mandi: Five dead after massive fire inside residential building, several feared trapped

Mandi fire: At least five people have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out inside a residential building in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh today morning.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 23, 2018 3:06 PM
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Mandi fire, Mandi residential building fire, Himachal Pradesh fire Mandi: Five dead after massive fire inside residential building, several feared trapped

At least five people have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out inside a residential building in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh today morning. The mishap occurred in Ner Chowk area of the city, according to news agency ANI. As soon as the administration learned about the incident, they dispatched three fire tenders to the spot. Officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

According to Mandi district’s Additional Magistrate Rajiv Kumar, an LPG cylinder explosion is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said that prima facie the cause of fire is believed to be a short-circuit. The deaths were reportedly due to suffocation, he added.

Meanwhile, a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

The incident took place around 5 am when the occupants of the house were asleep. The deceased persons have been identified as Narender Soni and Veena Soni, Sudesh, Mona,40, and her eight-year-old son Sai Sohel.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top