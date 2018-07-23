Mandi: Five dead after massive fire inside residential building, several feared trapped

At least five people have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out inside a residential building in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh today morning. The mishap occurred in Ner Chowk area of the city, according to news agency ANI. As soon as the administration learned about the incident, they dispatched three fire tenders to the spot. Officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

According to Mandi district’s Additional Magistrate Rajiv Kumar, an LPG cylinder explosion is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said that prima facie the cause of fire is believed to be a short-circuit. The deaths were reportedly due to suffocation, he added.

#LatestVisuals from Mandi where five persons lost their lives in fire that broke out at a residential building at Ner Chowk early morning today. Magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, ADM Mandi to conduct the inquiry. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/t3ExopQcrr — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

The incident took place around 5 am when the occupants of the house were asleep. The deceased persons have been identified as Narender Soni and Veena Soni, Sudesh, Mona,40, and her eight-year-old son Sai Sohel.