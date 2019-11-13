Man who slapped Sharad Pawar in 2011 arrested by Delhi Police

According to reports, Singh is involved in two criminal cases (ANI Image)

The Delhi police have arrested a person for allegedly slapping Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in 2011. The man, identified as Arvinder Singh (also known as Harvinder Singh), was absconding since assaulting the then Union minister in 2011. Singh was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Patiala House Court in 2014 after he went missing.

A special team headed by Akhileshwar Swaroop Yadav, ACP, Connaught Place and Vikramjit Singh, SHO, Mandir Marg and officers like Sub-Inspector Jai Singh and Head Constable Kuldeep Singh have been successful in arresting the accused. The team on November 11, 2019, received some information about Singh’s new address and rushed to the site to nab him. After proper verification, Singh was arrested by the New Delhi district police.

He was later produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody till November 25, 2019 (Monday).

According to reports, Singh is involved in two criminal cases – assaulting Sharad Pawar and assaulting a policeman near Jantar Mantar. He was declared an absconder in both the cases when trial was underway.

Singh slapped the then Union Agriculture Minister at the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) Convention Hall near Connaught Place in the national capital on November 24, 2011. The entire incident happened when Pawar was leaving from the NDMC building after participating in a Shrilal Shukla IFFCO literary award presentation function. Singh had held Pawar responsible for rising prices of essential goods.

In another case, a complaint was filed against him at Parliament Street police station for assaulting a policeman on duty. Several cases were lodged against Singh under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 323, 353, 506, 309 and 186. Earlier, Singh had assaulted former Union Telecom minister Sukhram outside Delhi’s Rohini court after he was sentenced to imprisonment of two years in a corruption case.