Man who made turbans for PM Modi makes desperate plea to save his wife battling blood cancer

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 3:57 PM

modi rally, modi news, modi age, modi twitter, modi clothes (Image source: Express Archive)

A craftsman who made traditional turbans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought financial assistance to save the life of his wife. The artisan named Ram Prakash also made traditional turbans for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, reported news agency, ANI.

Ram Prakash said on Twitter that his wife is battling blood cancer and he desperately needs financial help for her treatment.

“At the early stages of the treatment, I spent as much as Rs. 1 lakh. All my savings have now gone. I have urged the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to provide me financial help,” Ram Prakash told news agency, ANI.

modi clothes, modi jackets, modi turbansRam Prakash (Image source: ANI)

“No official in the town has come forward to help me. I am sure that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will take some action and help me out,” Prakash said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi’s flagship universal healthcare scheme Ayushamn Bharat which provides for financial assistance of upto Rs 5 lakh per family every year. The scheme has featured prominently in the campaign speeches of the Prime Minister as well as top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Director, King George’s Medical hospital, Dr Sushir Singh, however said that Ram Prakash does not have an income certificate which is why he is not getting financial aid he needs from any of the authorities.

“But we are taking this issue very seriously and the hospital will help him in every possible way it can,” Dr Singh added.

Prime Minister Modi is known for his sartorial sense. He is often seen in jackets over crisp white kurtas, bandhgalas and, on rare occasion, in suits. Speaking of which, he wears turbans only on special occasions, particularly in rallies and most recently, his speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi.

