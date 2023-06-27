Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

A man has been held for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, police said.

The incident took place onboard flight AIC 866 on June 24, police said.

According to the FIR, Ram Singh defecated, urinated, and spat in row nine of the aircraft. Upon observing the “misconduct”, the cabin crew warned the passenger and secluded him from the others, it said.

The pilot-in-command was also informed of the situation. A message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. The act left several of the passengers agitated, the FIR stated.

Upon arrival, the head of Air India security escorted the passenger to the local police station, it said, adding that a case under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) has been registered.

On November 26, 2022, a man in an inebriated condition allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Ten days later, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on Air India’s Paris-New Delhi flight.