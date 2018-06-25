Man tweets Anand Mahindra a pic of TUV 300 cruising through 4-ft deep water; check what happened next

Mahindra has yet again found a way to impress people with his tweet, however, this time it was a reply to post tweeted by a Twitter user.

Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite well known in the realm of social media for his timely and hilarious tweets. Mahindra has yet again found a way to impress people with his tweet, however, this time it was a reply to post tweeted by a Twitter user. A twitter user – Sowmitra Joshi, tweeted a picture from inside of his TUV 300 and can be seen driving through a water-logged road. He said: “Sir Hats off and thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water.”

@anandmahindra sir Hats off& thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water pic.twitter.com/EyJqK0fDiL — Sowmitra Joshi (@SowmitraJoshi) June 25, 2018

Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don’t push your luck too far…it’s not an amphibious vehicle..????????????! https://t.co/GTHX2Z7pk9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2018

To this, Anand Mahindra expressed his gratitude but also asked the person to be safe. He tweeted: “Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don’t push your luck too far…it’s not an amphibious vehicle.”

Meanwhile, in a video tweeted by the industrialist on Sunday, villagers can be seen enjoying in the tractor-trolley which has been converted into a mobile water park with the help of a large polythene sheet. Commenting on the video Mahindra wrote, “This just made my Sunday. Apparently from Punjab. Who needs water parks when we can have our own cut-rate Desi jugaad park? NEVER underestimate the power of Indians to create their own entertainment. We don’t need millions…”

Also, recently, he shared a video in which a Mahindra Scorpio SUV can be seen ‘dancing’ during a baraat at a wedding. A twitterati tagged Mahindra to the video which was retweeted by the Mahindra Group’s Executive chairman. He captioned the picture as “Kya kehna! Naach meri Jaan… Now I’m just not sure we can provide that as a factory-built feature.. !!” Notably, Scorpio SUV is a common sight on Indian roads.