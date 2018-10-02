Man tries to dupe father of missing child, gets busted for travelling Air India on fake documents



An unemployed man who wanted to trick the father of a missing 15-year-old landed himself in trouble after the plan went awry, The Indian Express reported today. The father of the missing child had advertised about the incident promising ‘handsome rewards’ on sharing the whereabouts of the child. Dinesh Suthar read the missing advertisement and called the father of the child, Ashok. Suthar claimed that the child was in Rajasthan and convinced Ashok to fly down to Jodhpur.

However, Ashok turned up at the airport with two policemen in plain clothes – head constable Gangadhar and constable Prasanna Kumar. According to Jodhpur East DCP Amandeep Singh Kapoor, who spoke to The Indian Express, Suthar was tense after the Air India flight 645 took off and was going up and down the aisle.

Sensing trouble, Suthar wanted to escape once the flight landed in Jodhpur. So he started spinning a story and alleged that some persons, who were also on board, were travelling on fake documents and their activities were very suspicious.

“On the basis of that information, the Air India crew informed the airport authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” The Indian Express quoted Jodhpur Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Vashishta as saying.

Suthar had also claimed that the men could carry out some terrorist activity and told the crew that he can identify them. So when the flight landed in Jodhpur, the authorities and security forces launched an inspection by the bomb detection and disposal squad, the report said.

According to the DCP, “Suthar kept changing his claims and so a fifth, unrelated person, was also picked up for questioning apart from Suthar, Ashok, and the two policemen.”

After thorough checking at the airport, It was found that Suthar himself was traveling on fake documents and used multiple aliases.