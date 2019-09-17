Man run over by bus in Kerala escapes unhurt after getting stuck in wheel – Watch chilling video

Clip from the ANI video.

In a shocking incident, a man in Kerala’s Kozhikode walked away visibly unhurt after the two-wheeler he was riding came under a bus which hit him from behind. While the two-wheeler he was riding got crushed under the bus, he somehow got stuck in the wheel of the bus and got dragged for a few metres before coming to a halt. As miraculous as it may seem, the man is seen in a video that has been shared in social media standing up seconds after the freak accident.

Soon after the accident, people gathered near the spot asking the driver to stop the bus. As per reports, apart from the man, three others were also injured after the bust hit a couple of two-wheelers. The incident took place near Engapuzha bus stand of the city. A case of negligence has been filed against the bus driver.

The bus has been identified as ‘Happy Top’. It plies on the Kodenchery- Engapuzha route. The incident reportedly occurred at around 11:15 am on Monday.

In a similar incident last month, as many as seven people were injured after a SUV moving into a high speed rammed into a crowd in Bengaluru. The driver of SUV was arrested after the incident. A video of the incident was captured in a CCTV at HSR Layout locality in the city. The video shows the vehicle veering towards the pavement suddenly and then and hitting a couple of two-wheelers parked near the footpath before ramming into pedestrians.

#WATCH Man has narrow escape after a private bus hit him yesterday, in Kozhikode district‘s Engapuzha. #Kerala (source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/YAgf8vOg66 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

The video also shows that some people having snacks at roadside eatery shops. Some people are also seen walking on the pavement when the vehicle comes crashing towards the pavement at a high speed. After the incident, other people standing nearby rushed to the spot to assist the injured, who were immediately shifted to hospital. Among, seven, two were critically injured after the accident. No casualties were reported.

As per Indian Express, the driver of the car was drunk at the time of driving. The police had registered a case under sections 185 (Drunken driving) and 279 (Rash driving) under the Motor Vehicles Act.