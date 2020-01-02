Man reaches out to Modi on Twitter for ‘New Year’s gift’ – PM does this

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Politicians reaching out to people to greet them on festivals and other celebratory occasions are not new. Similarly, people taking to social media to try and make a personal connect with the leaders they follow is also common. However, what is uncommon is a leader responding to such requests from common folk. A similar story unfolded on the first day of the New Year when one BJP worker reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter and asked him for a favour.

“Honorable Prime Minister, I am your big fan and your follower Sir, as go to 2019, I ask you for a gift, will you give me? Sir will you follow me back. Please sir,” Ankit Dubey, whose Twitter bio says he is an engineer by profession, tweeted on Werdnesday. Little would he have known that his request would elicit a response from the Prime Minister who would then go on to fulfil his request as well.

Soon after Ankit tweeted, PM responded to his tweet, saying, “Done so. Have a great year ahead.” The Prime Minister did not forget to add a smiley at the end of his tweet.

Done so. Have a great year ahead 🙂 https://t.co/1OfvIq1RtN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020



Apart from Ankit Dubey, the Prime Minister also followed 87 others, including Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sportspersons Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat, Dipa Karmakar, film personalities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey and a bunch of other people including some journalists.

While Narendra Modi is currently following 2,381 Twitter handlers, he is followed by 52.3 million users. He is third in the list of top politicians followed on Twitter globally. While former US president Barack Obama is currently leading the list with 111.2 million followers, he is followed by his successor Donald Trump with 68.1 million. Hillary Clinton is fourth in the list with 26.2 million users.

PM Modi, who joined Instagram recently, currently has 32.9 million followers. In September last year, he had crossed the 30-million mark on the social media site. While Trump has 14.9 million followers on the platform, Obama is followed by 24.8 million.

The PM takes to Twitter quite frequently to interact with the people. Apart from this he also interacts with the masses through his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann ki Baat’.