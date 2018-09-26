​​​
  3. Man pursuing case against Yogi Adityanath arrested on rape charges

Man pursuing case against Yogi Adityanath arrested on rape charges

A lawyer who had filed a petition in court 11 years back against the present Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

By: | Gorakhpur | Published: September 26, 2018 11:30 PM
yogi adityanath, latest news, news today, important news, trending news, man arrested, rape charges, gorakhpur, gorakhpur news Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as a ‘occultist’.

A lawyer who had filed a petition in court 11 years back against the present Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as a ‘occultist’. The woman was allegedly raped when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment, the officer said.

Following a medical examination of the victim, the rape has been confirmed, he added. Parvaj has been pursuing a criminal case in various courts against Adityanath, the then Gorakhpur MP, since 2007. He had accused him of delivering a hate speech.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top