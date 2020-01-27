Man plays dead to save life from tiger in Maharashtra – WATCH what happened next

Tiger attacks man in Tumsar in the Bhandara district in Maharashtra.

A man in Maharashtra had a narrow escape from death purely due to his presence of mind even as a tiger held a tight grip on him. The incident took place in Tumsar in the Bhandara district in Maharashtra.

The video of the incident was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The 30-second video of the incident shows a tiger roaming freely in the field and a group of men surrounding him and trying to shoo him away.

Suddenly, a man came under the wild tiger’s grip in the field as others stayed away. The man lay idle under the tiger for a few seconds before people rushed to his rescue. The man acted cleverly and pretend as if he was dead.

A man then threw a stone, hitting the tiger and prompting the wild cat to leave the man. The animal is then seen running away from the crowd. The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet.

You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior. pic.twitter.com/1rLZyZJs3i — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2020

