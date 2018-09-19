Man on a mission! Bengaluru-based investment banker quits job to cycle 4000 km from Leh to Kanyakumari

Sachin is cycling from Leh to Kanyakumari.

A Bengaluru based investment banker is cycling from the highest motorable peak in the world – Khardungla (Leh) which is situated at 18,350 ft. to down south to Kanyakumari covering 4,000 kms in an attempt to spread awareness about pollution. Sachin Deva, who had cycled from Delhi to Bangalore last year and then from Bangalore to Kanyakumari started his recent journey from Leh on September 7 and reached Chandigarh a week later on September 14. He now plans to cycle through Agra, Gwalior, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and reach Kanyakumari through Madurai.

In an exclusive conversation with FinanciaExpress.com, Sachin said that he hopes to inspire the society to use healthy modes of commuting like cycling, walking and electric vehicles. “I am doing this for a cause – Healthy Living India – which is to bring a change in society where people start using healthier way of commuting in the day to day life. This may include cycling, walking or even using an electric vehicle,” he said.

An investment banker by profession, Sachin, just like millions of others was concerned about the climatic changes and increasing pollution around him. But unlike others, he decided not to blame the government and instead took matters in his own hands. That is when he started cycling to office.

“We keep talking about government not doing anything but how are we contributing? This is where I started cycling to office,” Sachin said.

Soon, he started cycling on weekends and on holidays. He then decided to use it as a tool to spread awareness among others. “I had cycled from Delhi to Bangalore last year but that was more on a personal level. Then, I thought of taking it to the next level and increase awareness among people regarding pollution and climatic changes,” he added.

However, Sachin had to quit his job for his latest adventure which he believes would take around three months to complete.

Support didn’t come easy for Sachin as there were enough sympathisers but not investors. “When it comes to the commercial part of the support, it certainly isn’t easy because everybody wants to know what is the return out of their investment,” he said.

However, times have changed in the last couple of years. More commercial companies that are coming forward and supporting causes like this. “It has become slightly easier in last two years,” an optimistic Sachin said.

He takes inspiration from Gagan Khosla who cycled from Leh to Kanyakumari two years ago to celebrate his 60th birthday. Gagan who had taken up cycling in 2006 had taken 29 days to complete this journey. The Odyssey was to raise money for scholarships.

“Absolutely,” was Sachin’s answer when asked if he would like to take this to next level. “I may look at doing Northeast to Southwest quadrilateral which is around 6000kms,” he said.