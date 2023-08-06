Man makes threat call about ‘serial bomb blasts’ in Mumbai local trains, detained

The Mumbai Police received a call from a person warning of “serial bomb blasts” in local trains, following which a man from Juhu area, who hails from Bihar, was later detained, reported PTI.

Police said that the 25-year-old suspect allegedly made the call in an inebriated state.

The police control room in the morning received the call wherein the person claimed a bomb had been planted in a local train in Mumbai and that “serial bomb blasts” were about to take place, the official said. The person also told the control room staffer that he was calling from Vile Parle area, he said.

Probed revealed that the man was from Bihar and was in Mumbai for the last 10 days, an official from Juhu police station said. His mobile phone was also seized.

Preliminary information suggested the man was a habitual drinker, and probe in the case is underway.

Earlier, on Saturday, a hoax bomb threat was received by Mumbai Police from an unidentified caller claiming the possibility of a blast or untoward incident in Mumbai and Delhi airports, officials had said.