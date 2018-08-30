Man lynched in Bareilly over suspicion of cattle theft

Representative Image

A teenage boy was lynched in Bholapur Hindoliya village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district yesterday on suspicion of being a cattle thief, according to a report in News18. Shahrukh Khan along with three others was allegedly trying to steal cattle before the villagers caught him. Reportedly, his aides fled the spot while around 50 villagers caught him and started beating him black and blue.

According to the News18 report, the victim was still alive when the police reached the spot to rescue him. But later Shakrukh succumbed to his injuries, after being taken to the district hospital. An FIR has been lodged at the local police station against 30 unidentified villagers along with Shahrukh’s aides.

Abhinandan Singh, the superintendent of Police of Bareilly city, told News18 that the victim along with his three friends were trying to steal a buffalo at around 3 am, when they were spotted by the farmer. After which the villagers caught Shahrukh and started thrashing him, while his three accomplices escaped the scene somehow. The police reached the spot and rescued the victim at around 6 am. After which he was taken to the district hospital, where he died later. “We have got complaints from both the sides and cases have been registered against 30 unidentified villagers as well as three people who accompanied the victim,” the SP added.

Shahrukh, who was a tailor by profession, came back to Bareilly only recently, after working with his uncle in Dubai. Wasim Khan, the victim’s brother, said that he was about to go to his aunt’s house in a neighbouring village but their parents did not allow him to go. After his three friends came, the victim was allowed to step out of his home.